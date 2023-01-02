New year's baby

Melissa and Tim Arrington welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday. She was the first baby born in 2023 at Grove Creek Medical Center in Blackfoot.

 Photo courtesy of Grove Creek Medical Center

BLACKFOOT — Grove Creek Medical Center is happy to announce that the first baby born at the hospital in 2023 has arrived. Couple Melissa and Tim Arrington welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Monday morning came pretty quickly for the Arrington family. They arrived at the hospital and soon became the proud new parents of a beautiful baby girl.

NY baby

The Grove Creek Medical Center presented the Arrington family with a $200 gift card to Target and a Doona Car Seat & Stroller, as well as diapers, wipes and baby swaddlers.

