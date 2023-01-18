BOISE — Still looking for a New Year’s resolution and one that’s worth keeping? How about volunteering with the Idaho Red Cross?

Each year, Red Cross volunteers help more than 750 people in Idaho following disasters, like house fires, wildfires and floods, and help communities become better prepared and more resilient through its readiness programs. Service to the Armed Forces teams provide support to 1,200 military families by teaching them how to cope with the stresses of deployment and helping service members return home for a funeral or the birth of a child.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.