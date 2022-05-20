It’s a busy week at Bannock County Event Center! The first summer concerts are scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights, and barrel racing, roping and good old-fashioned rodeo events are happening all week long.
The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events.
The Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. is hosting Load ‘em Memorial Weekend Breakaway Ropings on May 29 and 30 at the Grandstand Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Watch the local riders compete for cash prizes. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page. Load ‘em in the Dark has several events planned for the Memorial Day weekend, which you can find information about on their website and Facebook page.
Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m. on May 23, the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free. Simultaneously, the Bannock Roping Club will host roping.
The Idaho Junior High Division Rodeo State Championships will be held May 26 through 28 at the Bannock County Event Center. The public can attend for no charge. Event organizers say that interest in rodeo is growing so quickly that they’ve added a day to the schedule of events this year. The schedule of events can be found on idahojrhighrodeo.com/Dates.
Get ready for nothing but a good time, with music icon Bret Michaels scheduled to perform on Friday, May 27, at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre as part of Go Out Local’s Summer Concert Series. Tickets are still available at idahoconcertseries.com. Veterans receive a $5 discount by using the code VETERANS at checkout.
Plus, country music star and Mr. Red, White, and Blue himself, Coffey Anderson, will perform Saturday, May 28, at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre. Coffey Anderson will kick off a summer full of country music artists as part of Go Out Local’s Country Concert Series, powered by Idaho Central Credit Union. Tickets are still available at countryconcertseries.com. Veterans receive a $5 discount by using the code VETERANS at checkout.
Go Out Local has announced several other upcoming performances. Craig Morgan is scheduled to perform Saturday, July 9, and Lauren Alaina is planned for Saturday, June 25. Tickets for Morgan and Alaina can be found on countryconcertseies.com.
Rock music icons Brett Scallions and Josey Scott are performing together on Friday, July 8. The Rockzilla Tour with Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse, with special guests Bad Wolves and Hollywood Undead, are scheduled to perform at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Friday, August 19, 2022. Tickets to both performances can be purchased at idahoconcertseries.com.
Go Out Local will announce more performances in the coming weeks. Follow the Portneuf Wellness Complex on Facebook for the latest updates.