EAST IDAHO — Three residents from Eastern Idaho have been selected as contestants for The Vocalist: Presented by Fall River Propane. Paige Anne (Idaho Falls), Katie Meldrum (Idaho Falls) and Keishianna Peterson (Pocatello) will join five additional contestants on stage to compete for one $10,000 grand prize.
Anne, age 13, was born and raised in Idaho Falls and has been singing for six years. She has performed at various venues and events, such as Utah Jazz, Salt Lake Bees and Arizona Diamondback games, Monster Energy SuperCross, The War Bonnet Rodeo and National Hunting Expo. Anne is an avid supporter of veterans and has performed at several events to honor the men and women who protect and serve our country. She states that she is a fierce believer in our nation and loves her country and the power of the national anthem.
Meldrum, age 18, is a singer, songwriter, pianist and self-taught ukulelist. Meldrum says she is a “lean mean ice cream scooping machine and a high school distance runner” but is ready to turn in the ice cream scoops and tennis shoes to focus on her music career. Katie plans to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho in the fall where she’ll study theatre and music. Broadway is her dream.
Peterson is originally from Florida, born to Jamaican parents. She has lived in Idaho since 2007 when she attended BYU-Idaho and earned a bachelor’s degree in music and minor in theater arts. The past 10 years, Keishianna has focused the majority of her musical energy on teaching in a variety of ways, including a non-profit youth choir, private voice, music directing, choir clinicians and vocal coaching choirs.
The remaining five contestants selected are Keiyana Osmond (Logan, Utah), Ben Kimball (Layton, Utah), Bryant Erickson (Afton, Wyo.), Abby Jozwik (Casper, Wyo.) and Katelyn Petersen (Cokeville, Wyo.).
Katelyn Petersen was selected as a wild card contestant during a concert event held in Afton, Wyoming earlier in May. The remaining seven contestants were selected through an online audition process. Auditions were received from all over the Rocky Mountains, as well as Georgia and Texas. The judging panel, made up of Alex Boyé and previous winners of the event, selected the contestants based on the auditions received.
During the competition, each contestant will sing in the first round. After the opening round, the audience will vote via text message to select three finalists to move on to the second round. A fourth finalist will be selected by three judges on stage, including Alex Boyé, Josh Jardine (2019 winner) and Shelby Thatcher (former Miss Wyoming). In the second round, the four finalists will sing again, followed by another audience vote to determine the winner.
The show will also feature a mini-concert by Boyé and performances by Jardine and other previous winners.
The Vocalist (formally known as Swift Idol) will be held Aug. 3 in Afton, Wyoming in conjunction with the Lincoln County Fair. Tickets will be available in July at LincolnCountyFair.info. The event will also be streamed live by SVI Media at SVInews.com, and on SVI Media’s channel on the livestream app for mobile devices and TV streaming devices, such as ROKU and Apple TV.
For more information about The Vocalist: Presented by Fall River Propane, visit TheVocalistUSA.com.