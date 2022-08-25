POCATELLO — Zoo Idaho and Connections Credit Union teamed up again this year to provide free admission for the community to Zoo Idaho. Large crowds visited Zoo Idaho Aug. 20 to enjoy the activities, see the animals, and check out the new Connections Entrance and Gift Shop.
Zoo Idaho had 2,691 guests come through the new entrance. This is the second year Zoo Idaho has hosted a free day Saturday before students go back to school. Last year Zoo Idaho had 2,149 guests. From 2017 to 2019, Free Zoo Day was hosted on the first Saturday in June.
Free Zoo Day attendance:
— 2022 — 2,691.
— 2021 — 2,149.
— 2020 — Canceled.
— 2019 — 3,951.
— 2018 — 5,205.
— 2017 — 2,669.
Zoo Idaho is also excited to announce the opening of the new gift shop. During Free Zoo Day, the gift shop sold more than $1,600 worth of merchandise.
Zoo Idaho is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sept. 5. Starting Sept. 10, Zoo Idaho will be open Saturday and Sunday only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Go to https://zooidaho.org/visit/ to see 2022 hours and operation.
Free Zoo Day is part of an ongoing relationship between Connections Credit Union, Zoo Idaho and the Zoo Idaho Zoological Society. Connections Credit Union is a proud sponsor of Zoo Idaho.
Zoo Idaho is one of a handful of indigenous zoos in the United States. The zoo staff works directly with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service to acquire animals needing rehabilitation and rescue. Most animals at Zoo Idaho would be unable to thrive in the wild.
Zoo Idaho is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days’ advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us, 208-234-6248 or 5815 South 5th Avenue, Pocatello, ID.