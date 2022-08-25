POCATELLO — Zoo Idaho and Connections Credit Union teamed up again this year to provide free admission for the community to Zoo Idaho. Large crowds visited Zoo Idaho Aug. 20 to enjoy the activities, see the animals, and check out the new Connections Entrance and Gift Shop.

Zoo Idaho had 2,691 guests come through the new entrance. This is the second year Zoo Idaho has hosted a free day Saturday before students go back to school. Last year Zoo Idaho had 2,149 guests. From 2017 to 2019, Free Zoo Day was hosted on the first Saturday in June.