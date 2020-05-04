It’s been said that, through the years as we have grown to adulthood, our mothers have been our teachers, nurses, counselors, friends—and more. The two of us remain grateful for the dear mothers who brought us into the world and without whom we would not have become the people we are today, feeling so thankful for the blessing that they were--and still are-- in our lives.
We searched the literature about motherhood and found the following quotes:
God could not be everywhere and therefore He made mothers. --Jewish Proverb
My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. --George Washington
All that I am or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother. –Abraham Lincoln
Most mothers are instinctive philosophers. —Harriet Beecher Stowe
The memory of my mother will always be a blessing to me. –Thomas A. Edison
Men are what their mothers made them. –Ralph Waldo Emerson
By and large, mothers and housewives are the only workers who do not have regular time off. --Anne Morrow Lindberg
The mother’s heart is the child’s schoolroom. –Henry Ward Beecher
Any mother could perform the jobs of several air-traffic controllers with ease. –Lisa Alther
Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a mother. –Lin Yutang
And for a few funnies that we came across about Mom:
My mother taught me about LOGIC: “Because I said so, that’s why.”
My mother taught me IRONY: “Keep crying, and I’ll give you something to cry about.”
My mother taught me about ANTICIPATION: “Just wait ‘til I get you home.”
My mother taught me about RELIGION: “You better pray that will come out of the carpet.”
My mother taught me about OSMOSIS: “Shut your mouth and eat your supper.”
My mother taught be about CONTORTIONISM: Look at that dirt on the back of your neck!”
My mother taught me about GENETICS: “You’re just like your father.”
My mother taught me about JUSTICE: One day you’ll have kids, and I hope they turn out just like you.”
HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY!
Dean & Nancy Hoch are part of the local communication team of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They may be reached at dean.nancy@gmail.com.