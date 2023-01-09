With the recent increase in respiratory illnesses spreading around southeast Idaho, Southeastern Idaho Public Health encourages residents to be mindful of the current situation for the remainder of the season.

Recently, cases have been increasing among influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19, throughout the state and Southeast Idaho. The remainder of the respiratory season has the potential to be severe, especially for young children and older adults.

