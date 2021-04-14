Soda Springs High School will present “Newsies,” the Broadway musical, on April 22, 23, 24 and 26. Tickets are available for $6 online at bit.ly/3ddJLMt or purchasing them from the SSHS office. Seating will be limited to 100 tickets for each night, so please purchase your tickets in advance.
“Newsies” is an enormously popular Broadway musical based on the New York City newsboy strike of 1899. Young newspaper sellers were exploited beyond reason by their bosses and they set out to enact change as they are met by the ruthlessness of big business. Jack Kelly, played by Thatcher Smith, is the leader of this ragtag band of newspaper sellers. Katharine Plummer, played by Mataya Oliver, is the reporter who takes on their cause and writes their story.
Over 32 students from SSHS and Tigert Middle School are part of the cast. The amazing backdrop and set was painted by Andy Berg and his SSHS Art classes. The musical is under the leadership of Rebecca Fryar, director, Jennifer Seamons, musical director and Kamree Kent, choreographer. The production of this musical is made possible through a grant received from Broadway Junior grants written by Seamons last year.
Come and enjoy an evening with lots of singing, dancing and energetic "Newsies."