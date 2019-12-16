POCATELLO — The Little Slam Bridge Club held a two-session sectional tourney at the club during its annual Christmas party on Dec. 12, at the Gate City Bride Club. The capacity turnout included players from Jackson, Wyoming, Idaho Falls and the local area. A catered dinner, provided by Olivers, was enjoyed between two sessions of play. Shiela Mathiesen was the director for the day. Silver points were awarded for winning play.
Afternoon winners sitting north-south were: Lucy Bonman and Paul Allen (first in A, B and C), Charlie Lines and Angela Butterfield (second in A and B) and Richard and Ann Munoz (third in A and B and second in C). East-west results: Jeanne Moore and Randy Gentillon (first in A), Jim and Beth Milam (second in A), Larry Kratz and John Sutter (third in A and first in B and C) and Cathy Kratz and Ann Bryan (second in B and C).
Evening session winners sitting north-south were: Charlie Lines and Angela Butterfield (first in A and B), Randy Gentillon and Jeanne Moore tied for second in A with Joy Burke and Joan Beall, who were also second in B, Pat Olsen and Josie Brown (first in C) Cathy Kratz and Ann Bryan (second in C).
East-west winners for the evening session were: Lucy Bonman and Paul Allen (first in all three groups), Jim and Beth Milam (second in A), Janice Matteson-Howell and Dick Anderson (third in A, second in B and C) and Richard and Ann Munoz (third in B).
Club results for Dec. 3 were: Paul Allen and Lucy Bonman (first in A, B and C), Ann Bryan and Jeanne Moore (second in B) and Barb Bain and Janice Matteson-Howell (third in A and second in B and C).
There will be no play at Little Slam until Jan. 7.
If you are interested in playing duplicate bridge, please call Peggy Vogt at 208-237-5506 or Cathy Kratz at 208-569-5406. They will be happy to give you more information. Little Slam Bridge Club plays weekly on Tuesdays at 6 p.m., at Quail Ridge, 797 Hospital Way. Gate City Bridge Club holds sessions on Monday and Wednesday afternoons at 1 p.m.