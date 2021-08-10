Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
FORT HALL — On Monday the Fort Hall Fire and emergency medical services was dispatched to a report of a chimney fire of a residential home in American Falls. According to Fire Chief Eric King, “Upon arrival, we found a two-story home with heavy fire coming from the roof.”
The occupant of the home was on the roof attempting to put out the fire with the garden hose. Fire aid was received from American Falls Fire and North Bannock County Fire.
King further stated: “The home had significant damage to the entire roof with water and smoke damage to the top floor of the home. The occupants were cooking in the fireplace. The fire escaped the chimney to the outside of the home, which traveled to the roof of the home.”
There were no injuries to the occupants or the firefighters. No further information will be available.
