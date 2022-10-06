RootsTech

Photo of a previous RootsTech conference. 

 Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The world’s largest family history gathering will return in 2023, and registration for the event is now open.

RootsTech is scheduled for March 2 to 4, 2023, including an in-person event in Salt Lake City to complement its extensive online conference. Millions of virtual and in-person attendees are expected to gather for inspiring learning opportunities that will help them connect to their family — past, present and future.

