The world’s largest family history gathering will return in 2023, and registration for the event is now open.
RootsTech is scheduled for March 2 to 4, 2023, including an in-person event in Salt Lake City to complement its extensive online conference. Millions of virtual and in-person attendees are expected to gather for inspiring learning opportunities that will help them connect to their family — past, present and future.
Though 2023 marks the 13th year of RootsTech, it will be the first year since 2019 that the in-person experiences are being offered for the popular global event, which has been completely virtual since 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The incredible blessing and miracle of the RootsTech virtual experiences is that we were able to confirm that there are so many more people worldwide who are interested in learning more about their family history, stories and connecting,” said Jonathan Wing, creative manager for RootsTech.
The theme for RootsTech 2023 is “Uniting.”
“RootsTech really is about uniting … with your family first and foremost, but also to connect with stories and discovery experiences through your family history,” said Jen Allen, director of events at FamilySearch. “We connect like-minded people who want to gather and learn similar things, and with new knowledge, learning, innovation and services that will help you make new connections to your family history.”
In 2022, over 3 million people participated online. Since the beginning, innovation has been a guiding principle for RootsTech. Each year, the event organizers adapt the content to appeal to people worldwide and to stay current. The 2023 event is striving to do the same by bringing the best of the virtual and in-person experiences together.
“I think it would be really easy for people to assume we are having two separate events happening at the same time,” Wing said. “But we will be connecting what’s happening virtually with what’s occurring in person. We’re creating ways for virtual attendees to participate with some of the in-person activities."
There will be inspiring keynotes, entertainment and more than 200 new classes at the event. The Expo Hall will also return with over 200 exhibitors, product demonstrations and interactions with research specialists.
RootsTech is sponsored by FamilySearch. Register now at RootsTech.org.
