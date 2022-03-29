POCATELLO - Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will gather both in-person and online this Sunday, April 3, at 9:30 a.m. for a worship service.

Rev. Jenny Peek will share her reflection, "Beloved Community in the 21st Century: Live it Into Being".

Pocatello UU Fellowship is a Welcoming Congregation of people who value common ground and celebration of differences among us.

Our meeting house is at 426 West Lewis Street. Join us there, or join us online. Zoom links are available through our website: pocatellouu.org.  