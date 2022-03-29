POCATELLO - Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will gather both in-person and online this Sunday, April 3, at 9:30 a.m. for a worship service.
Rev. Jenny Peek will share her reflection, "Beloved Community in the 21st Century: Live it Into Being".
Pocatello UU Fellowship is a Welcoming Congregation of people who value common ground and celebration of differences among us.
Our meeting house is at 426 West Lewis Street. Join us there, or join us online. Zoom links are available through our website: pocatellouu.org.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.