POCATELLO - Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites the public to an online discussion this Sunday, Aug. 1 at 9:30 a.m.
 
UUs (Unitarian Universalists) welcome diversity. Nationwide, UU congregations have members who are atheist, humanist, nontheist, pantheist, of many paths--Buddhist, Muslim, Christian, Jew, Hindu--and none are called to 'check their beliefs at the door'. Rather, we affirm and promote each person's spiritual journey as unique and sacred.
 
Each week now through August, the Fellowship holds Summer Salons as our worship gathering time. In lieu of speeches or sermons, we explore topics through our lens and perspective as people of diverse beliefs and core values.
 
Join our 9:30 a.m. services by emailing minister@pocatellouu.org and requesting the Sunday gatherings Zoom link. Please do like and follow us on Facebook, and visit our website for more information, pocatellouu.org