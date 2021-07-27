Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship meet online on Sunday
- By Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
-
-
- 0
POCATELLO - Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites the public to an online discussion this Sunday, Aug. 1 at 9:30 a.m.
UUs (Unitarian Universalists) welcome diversity. Nationwide, UU congregations have members who are atheist, humanist, nontheist, pantheist, of many paths--Buddhist, Muslim, Christian, Jew, Hindu--and none are called to 'check their beliefs at the door'. Rather, we affirm and promote each person's spiritual journey as unique and sacred.
Each week now through August, the Fellowship holds Summer Salons as our worship gathering time. In lieu of speeches or sermons, we explore topics through our lens and perspective as people of diverse beliefs and core values.
Join our 9:30 a.m. services by emailing minister@pocatellouu.org and requesting the Sunday gatherings Zoom link. Please do like and follow us on Facebook, and visit our website for more information, pocatellouu.org
Tags
Recommended for you
Idaho State Journal
Circulation District Manager
Full Time Position Available!
Community Information
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar.
Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Related Products
Latest E-Edition
- Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Trending Today
Articles
- Police: Local man facing up to 10 years in prison for spitting at officer, trying to take firearm
- At least 8 killed in 22-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm
- Firefighters contain several East Idaho blazes, continue battling Dempsey Creek Fire
- D. 25 proposes optional face mask policy
- Local police searching for burglary suspect considered armed and dangerous
- COVID cases are rising again in Idaho. Look at Utah's spike to know why, some say
- Boy recovering from fractured skull following Bancroft rodeo accident
- American Falls' wrestler Kolter Burton wins Greco-Roman Junior National Championship
- Pilot killed in plane crash is identified
- Mail recipients in Idaho face longer mail deliveries from proposed USPS changes
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.