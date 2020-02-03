Lobo Animal ID #8974
Lobo is a 4 year old Shepard mix. She is very calm, loving and extremely loyal. Lobo walks well on leash and enjoys going for walks. She is house trained and does well with other dogs. Lobo would want nothing more than to be by your side all the time.
Maverik Animal ID #28647
Maverik is a 3-year-old Shepard mix with lots of energy! He is house trained and does well with all other dogs. If your looking for a dog that loves play time and snuggles, Maverik is your boy!
Bowser Animal ID #28543 and Rowdy Animal ID #28544 (2 for 1)
These boys are best friends that must stay together so they are a 2 for 1 package deal! Bowser is a 3-year-old Mastiff mix and Rowdy is a 4-year-old Italian Greyhound mix. Rowdy may be smaller but he is definitely the boss in this pair. Rowdy has amazing recall and lots of energy. Bowser is a mellow boy with a playful side. Both of these boys love to snuggle with each other and whomever wants to join in on the doggy pile! Playtime is their favorite time of the day! They both do well with other dogs and cats, and are house trained.
Athena Animal ID #28355
Athena is a year old with a lot of love to give. She is very mellow and loves to snuggle. Athena chooses to spend her days lounging around. She is litterbox trained and does good with other cats!
Salima Animal ID #28510
Salima is a 4-year-old love bug! She is sweet as pie and loves your undivided attention. Salima would do best in a home with no other animals. Playtime is her favorite part of the day.
Mimzy Animal ID #28459
Mimzy is a year old with an old soul. She is very shy at first but once she warms up she’ll be your best friend. Mimzy loves to be petted and snuggled on her own terms. If you give this girl a cozy bed she’ll never want to leave.
If you would like to see these or any of our adoptable animals please visit the Pocatello Animal Shelter at 3100 Ave. of the Chiefs Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 pm. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also see the animals on the web at Petfinder.com.