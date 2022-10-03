BOISE — Idahoans soon will have exciting new options for their medical insurance as Moda Health brings to the Gem State a wide range of its evidence-based plans, innovative programs and signature customer service.

“We’re delighted to offer Idaho access to our high-quality health plans, all backed by our expert assistance, full suite of online services and strong provider partnerships,” said Jason Gootee, VP of sales and strategic market development at Moda Health. “Our company is committed to helping people find the right care at the right time in the right place. We know choosing the health plan that will care for you and your family is a very personal choice, and we are happy we now give Idaho residents another choice for this important decision.”

