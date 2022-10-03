BOISE — Idahoans soon will have exciting new options for their medical insurance as Moda Health brings to the Gem State a wide range of its evidence-based plans, innovative programs and signature customer service.
“We’re delighted to offer Idaho access to our high-quality health plans, all backed by our expert assistance, full suite of online services and strong provider partnerships,” said Jason Gootee, VP of sales and strategic market development at Moda Health. “Our company is committed to helping people find the right care at the right time in the right place. We know choosing the health plan that will care for you and your family is a very personal choice, and we are happy we now give Idaho residents another choice for this important decision.”
Founded in the Northwest almost 70 years ago, Moda Health currently serves communities in Oregon, Alaska and Texas. In Idaho, the company will offer individual, family, Medicare supplement and group medical plans.
Pursuing its mission to always deliver access to the highest-quality care, Moda Health is partnering with the Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance network; the Patient Quality Alliance network, a comprehensive network of hospitals and physicians throughout Southeast Idaho; and Minidoka Memorial Hospital, along with other local providers.
“We’re excited about this new partnership,” said Lannie Checketts, chief financial officer at Saint Alphonsus Health System. “Moda Health has an impressive track record of working with providers to build healthier communities. And now, working together, Moda and Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance, with its robust network of over 3,000 providers which include well-known and established practices in the Treasure Valley, we will be doing exactly that.”
“PQA is delighted to enter into a partnership with Moda Health that will bring more options to insurance plan purchasers throughout Southeast Idaho,” said Brock Merrill, executive director of PQA. “Moda’s commitment to value-based care strategies will ensure members receive high-quality care from familiar physicians and hospitals in their communities, all while working with the PQA network to curtail escalating premium expenses.”
Open enrollment for Moda’s individual/family medical plans begins Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 15.
Individual and employer group plans for 2023 will be available in Ada, Adams, Bannock, Bingham, Boise, Canyon, Caribou, Elmore, Gem, Minidoka, Oneida, Owyhee, Payette, Power and Washington counties. Moda’s Medicare supplement will be available statewide.
More information on Moda Health’s plans is available at modahealth.com/Idaho or you can call at 855-718-1767.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.