Measles, also known as rubeola, has been documented as far back as the ninth century. By the 16th century, it was widespread worldwide. Scottish physician, Francis Home, used the blood of sick patients to prove that an infectious agent was causing the spread. In 1954, doctors at Boston Children’s Hospital were able to isolate the virus from an infected 11-year-old boy named David Edmonston. From his throat and blood culture isolates, the “Edmonston-B” strain vaccine was developed. This strain is still used as the basis for most of the live-attenuated vaccines today. In 1961, the vaccine was proven to be 100 percent effective, and within two years it was licensed for public use. In 1968, Dr. Maurice Hilleman passed the virus through chick embryos more than 40 times to weaken the viral strain and lessen the side effects. In 1971, it was combined with the mumps and rubella vaccines to create the MMR vaccine used today. A single measles vaccine is still available in some parts of the world. However, the three-virus combined vaccine is used exclusively in the United States.

Measles is one of the most contagious respiratory viruses. Humans are the virus’ only natural host. Nine out of ten people will become infected if they encounter the virus. It can live for up to two hours in the air after an infected person has left the area. There is a six- to 21-day incubation period. This means that once in contact with the virus, it can replicate and develop in your body for six to 21 days before you ever begin to show symptoms.

Caroline Sassetti has a pediatric nurse practitioner degree in primary care pediatrics from Emory. She also has additional training in hematology/oncology and NICU at Emory. Caroline chooses to focus specifically on transition of the NICU baby into primary care pediatrics. She is currently in the process of getting a specialized board certification in pediatric mental health from The Ohio State University.

