Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
POCATELLO — If you’re out shopping for school supplies for your student this year, the staff at the Marshall Public Library are hoping you’ll consider picking up a few extra items for students in need.
The staff at the library are collecting general toiletry items and school supplies for the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 supply pantry. From Monday through Sept. 11, library staff will be collecting:
— School supplies: Pencils, notebook paper, folders, pens, crayons, watercolor sets, highlighters, markers, colored pencils and rulers.
“Every item donated makes a difference for kids who need just a little extra assistance to succeed in school,” said Amy Campbell, public services supervisor at the Marshall Public Library. “We're fortunate because people in Pocatello are always generous about helping each other out, and picking up an extra package of pencils or an extra tube of toothpaste is an easy and affordable way for many of us to give.”
“We appreciate the generosity of our community,” said Lori Craney, director of elementary education with Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25. “Some of our learners come to school without the needed school supplies, and these donations will help them be prepared for learning in a new school year.”
New and unopened goods will be accepted at the first-floor checkout desk at the library, 113 South Garfield Ave. Items past their expiration date will not be accepted.
For more information on the programs and services available at the Marshall Public Library, visit marshallpl.org.
The Marshall Public Library is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us, 208-234-6248 or 5815 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello, ID.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.