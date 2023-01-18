SEARCY, Ark. — Kordell Koepnick of Pocatello is one of more than 400 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for fall 2022 during a commencement ceremony on Dec. 17.
Koepnick received a Master of Science in physician assistant studies.
Graduates included students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences, and University College.
University President Mike Williams recognized the candidates as they were recommended by the faculty for graduation.
Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding's student body represents students from across the U.S. and more than 50 nations and territories. The university offers more than 110 undergraduate majors, 14 pre-professional programs, more than 40 graduate and professional programs, as well as numerous study abroad opportunities, including locations in Australasia, Peru, England, Greece, Italy and Zambia. For more information, visit harding.edu.
