POCATELLO — After an extensive national search, Idaho State University has appointed Martin Blair as vice president for research.
Blair is currently the executive director at the University of Montana’s Rural Institute for Inclusive Communities, a position that he has held since 2013. In that role, he is responsible for developing community-focused interdisciplinary research partnerships, overseeing strategic planning and managing a multi-million dollar budget across more than 50 programs. Martin also led the efforts to secure nearly $60 million in external funds for the organization.
“Martin’s proven ability to build and strengthen collaborative relationships will greatly enhance our university,” said President Kevin Satterlee. “He is well regarded for building trust and partnerships at all levels. I am excited for the future of research at our university with the addition of Martin’s talents and professional experience.”
Blair began his career as a special education teacher. Following that experience, he spent the next two decades at Utah’s University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities, the Center for Persons with Disabilities, the Utah Assistive Technology Program, Utah’s Interagency Outreach Training Initiative, the National Center on Disability and Access to Education, and the Center for Technical Assistance for Excellence in Special Education. In the various positions he held during that time, he was well regarded for his trusting and collaborative relationships with colleagues from a variety of disciplines.
Blair holds a bachelor’s degree in special education, a master’s degree in secondary education, and a doctorate in education and disability policy from Utah State University. He also earned certifications from the National Leadership Institute at the University of Delaware and CITI: Social and Behavioral Research. He is an international policy research consultant, member of the Together We Grow consortium and on the executive committee of the Association of University Centers on Disabilities board of directors. He has authored more than 100 publications.
“I am thrilled at the opportunities ahead and Idaho State’s potential to expand its research impact,” said Blair. “I look forward to working with ISU’s expert faculty and staff, eager students and the university’s partners across the U.S. and beyond.”