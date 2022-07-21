IDAHO FALLS — The Alturas Institute will present the John and Abigail Adams Award to U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill on July 30 in Idaho Falls.

Previous recipients of the award, which reflects the Adams’ commitment to the rule of law and equal protection, include former 9th Circuit Court Judge Randy N. Smith, Frank and Belinda VanderSloot, and the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.