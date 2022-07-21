IDAHO FALLS — The Alturas Institute will present the John and Abigail Adams Award to U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill on July 30 in Idaho Falls.
Previous recipients of the award, which reflects the Adams’ commitment to the rule of law and equal protection, include former 9th Circuit Court Judge Randy N. Smith, Frank and Belinda VanderSloot, and the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“Judge Winmill has been a distinguished jurist for three decades,” said David Adler, president of the Alturas Institute. “His commitment to the defense of the rule of law and equal protection has been exemplary and demonstrated in his rich and scholarly opinions, and public presentations to judges, lawyers, civic organizations and educators. His service on the bench reflects a proud tradition in the annals of Anglo-American jurisprudence that exalts well-written opinions accessible to the public, so critical to popular understanding of legal proceedings and decision making.”
Judge Winmill served on the Information Technology Committee for the Judicial Conference of the United States for seven years, chaired the 9th Circuit Information Technology Committee for more than 10 years, and currently serves on the Court Administration and Case Management Committee for the Judicial Conference of the United States. Judge Winmill has also served as president of the 9nth Circuit District Judges Association and on the board of directors for the Federal Judges Association.
In 1995, Judge Winmill was appointed by President Bill Clinton to serve as district judge in the United States District Court for the District of Idaho. He served as chief district judge in the District of Idaho from June 1, 1999, until Jan. 2, 2019. In August, Judge Winmill took senior status but continues to handle a full caseload as a district judge.
As adjunct faculty at Idaho State University and the University of Idaho College of Law, Judge Winmill has taught courses in criminal procedure, legal history and complex civil litigation. He is extensively involved in international outreach programs and has provided training for judges from Russia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Thailand, Namibia, Afghanistan and Central Europe.
This event will be held at Pheasant Run on 4417 S. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls. There will be a reception and hosted bar from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by dinner and a program. Admission is $35.
The Alturas Institute is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-partisan educational organization, dedicated to defending American democracy by advancing the Constitution, civic education, equal protection of the law and gender equality.