Arts-focused projects in Southeast Idaho will receive nearly $72,000 in grants from Idaho Community Foundation's F.M. and Anne G. and Beverly B. Bistline Foundation Fund.

The Bistline Foundation Fund, which joined the ICF in 2011, gives grants twice a year. Previously it was a private foundation founded in 1999 by Pocatello philanthropist Beverly Bistline and named in honor of herself and her parents. Since joining ICF, it has given nearly $1.7 million.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.