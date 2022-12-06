Arts-focused projects in Southeast Idaho will receive nearly $72,000 in grants from Idaho Community Foundation's F.M. and Anne G. and Beverly B. Bistline Foundation Fund.
The Bistline Foundation Fund, which joined the ICF in 2011, gives grants twice a year. Previously it was a private foundation founded in 1999 by Pocatello philanthropist Beverly Bistline and named in honor of herself and her parents. Since joining ICF, it has given nearly $1.7 million.
Grantees are:
— Bear Lake High School — $3,000 to purchase costumes, props and equipment to help produce student movie shorts.
— Empower Humanity — $3,000 for computers for the office and teachers.
— Idaho International Choral Festival — $5,000 to host meals for festival performers from outside the United States.
— Idaho Public Television Inc. — $5,000 to help underwrite arts, drama and culture programming expenses.
— Idaho Shakespeare Festival Inc. — $3,000 to support the eastern portion of the educational outreach programs, Idaho Theater for Youth and Shakespearience.
— Idaho State University Foundation — $3,975 to provide a music camp that offers week-long music instruction to pre-college pianists and string players.
— Malad Valley Welsh Foundation — $3,800 to pay stipends and travel expenses for Celtic musicians to perform at the Malad Valley Welsh Festival.
— Musicians West Inc. — $5,168 to provide stipends, piano tuning and awards for the 2023 Piano Festival and Competition.
— Old Town Actors Studio — $5,000 to provide distinctive and innovative musical theatre projects.
— Oneida County Library — $5,000 for an art in the park program to provide hands-on pottery and sculpture instruction to underserved youth in the community.
— Opera Idaho Inc. — $5,000 to provide free professional opera performances to elementary and middle school students.
— Oxford Peak Arts Council — $5,000 for the youth production and musical of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."
— Pocatello Art Center — $5,000 to create the Sagebrush Arts Celebration, a community-wide program showcasing and supporting visual art in public spaces and local businesses.
— Snake River School District No. 52 — $9,769 to purchase new violins, violas and cellos for the orchestra program.
— The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho Inc. — $5,000 to provide hands-on art lessons to students attending elementary schools in Shelley, Firth, Blackfoot and Fort Hall.
