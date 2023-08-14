Stephanie Palagi

With back-to-school just around the corner, we would love to see you downtown this week shopping, enjoying a delicious meal or catching some live music!

Gate City Coffee & Wine Bistro, 320 W. Center St., in addition to serving breakfast sandwiches, is now serving new soups and pub sandwiches! Plus, they now have online ordering available at www.clover.com/online-ordering/gatecitycoffee. At Gate City Coffee, they know their customers may not always have the time to sit down at the coffee shop, so most of their drink menu, as well as breakfast sandwiches, grilled pub sandwiches and soups, are now available to order online.

Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.

