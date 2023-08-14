With back-to-school just around the corner, we would love to see you downtown this week shopping, enjoying a delicious meal or catching some live music!
Gate City Coffee & Wine Bistro, 320 W. Center St., in addition to serving breakfast sandwiches, is now serving new soups and pub sandwiches! Plus, they now have online ordering available at www.clover.com/online-ordering/gatecitycoffee. At Gate City Coffee, they know their customers may not always have the time to sit down at the coffee shop, so most of their drink menu, as well as breakfast sandwiches, grilled pub sandwiches and soups, are now available to order online.
Gate City Coffee & Wine Bistro has also introduced their new fall hours. They are now open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Breakfast sandwiches are served all day. Soups and pub sandwiches are available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Wine, beer and cocktail mixers are available 3 p.m. to close daily.
ReStylez, 322 E. Center St., is having a back-to-school sale now through Saturday. Save some serious money on cute clothes, new, lightly used and vintage! Jewelry, shoes, home and dorm room décor and so much more! Stop in to shop this week on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Noon to 6 p.m.
Cherub Capers Creations, 308 W. Center St., between the United Way and Gate City Coffee, will be open 3 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are big changes happening in the shop and they hope you will stop by and check out their inventory of vintage antiques and lots more.
Bannock Civitans Revive @ 5 on Wednesday will be sponsored by Colortyme. The Eclectics will be live on stage from 5 to 8 p.m. Star Route Brewery, Camille’s Crepes and Mighty Dawgs will have delicious food available. Live music, great food, cold beverages and family fun, every Wednesday, through the end of August at Lookout Point.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., is hosting a "California Dreaming" wine tasting on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. They will be sampling five different California wines. $12/5 pours with special pricing on wine by the glass/bottle on the night of the tasting. Feel free to bring your own snacks or get delivery from ChubbyZ'! Also, if you are inclined to dress up, interpret the theme any way you want!
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply, 333 W. Center St., will be hosting its annual Customer Appreciation BBQ this Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Maag Prescription & Medical Supply has been your locally owned, independent pharmacy for over 72 years! They accept all insurance plans, with the same co-pays as the big box stores and always provide free delivery.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers are bringing more and more fresh veggies each week. Be sure to ask about their Salsa Contest coming up on Aug. 26. Ingredients need to be purchased at the market to complete. And, don’t forget the Farmers Market accepts EBT/SNAP benefits.
Beer lovers wanted for Gate City Brewfest 2! Lookout Point in Historic Downtown Pocatello will be the place to be on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. A variety of your favorite local craft beers will be available for tasting featuring Jim Dandy Brewing, Off the Rails Brewing, Portneuf Valley Brewing and Star Route Brewery, alongside regional and national selections. Live music with Best By Yesterday on stage! Delicious food will be available with The Yellowstone Restaurant, Angel's Tacos, Mighty Dawgs and Smokin’ Buds BBQ all on site. Get your tickets today at www.gatecitybrewfest.com! Buy in advance and save $5! Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Unlimited pours, all in one location with music and food!
Vendor registration is open until Wednesday for this year's Welcome Back Orange & Black coming up on Monday, Aug. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lookout Point. Visit the Events page on our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com, to view the agreement. Be sure to check out the new vendor pricing. Plan now to help us welcome back our ISU Bengals and promote your business in one exciting afternoon.
This week’s dining and entertainment specials include:
Tuesday, August 15
Taco Tuesday at The Union Taproom with 3 tacos for $9 and $3 margaritas, 11 a.m. to close.
Various services at MIP Metaphysical Store & More, see their Facebook for more information.
Wine Tasting at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 5 p.m.
Taco Tuesday at El Herradero with $1.50 tacos, $2.50 beer and $3.50 house margaritas.
2 Tacos for $2 at Portneuf Valley Brewing.
Seven Course Italian Inspired Meal at Brick 243 Gastropub, 5 to 8 p.m., reservations required.
Oasis Sports Bar Tequila Tuesday, $1 off tequila 6:30 p.m. to close.
Trivia Tuesday at Portneuf Valley Brewing starting at 7 p.m.
Bengal Wednesday, August 16
20 percent discount, on Bengal Wednesday and every day, on drinks and food at Gate City Coffee for all ISU students, faculty and alumni, serving wine, bottled beer and desserts, 4 to 8 p.m.
10 percent off all ISU gear, hats, shirts, hoodies and more at The Orange and Black Store.
Bengal Wednesday every Wednesday for lunch at The Union Taproom or The Yellowstone Restaurant, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., show your Bengal ID and receive 25 percent off your order.
Various services at MIP Metaphysical Store & More, see their Facebook for more information.
Canvas Children & Family Paint- Summer Sea Friends Series- Joyful Jellyfish at Craftology, starts at 4 p.m.
Bannock Civitans Revive @ 5 featuring live music by The Eclectics, sponsored this Wednesday by Colortyme, 5 to 8 p.m.
Horseshoe Night and Post Revive @ 5 Patio Party at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, bar opens at 5 p.m.
DJ Trivia at The Union Taproom beginning at 7 p.m.
Girls Night Out featuring Magic Hunks at Portneuf Valley Brewing, doors open at 7 p.m., limited tickets available.
Sound Baths held every Wednesday at Enchantments, 7 p.m., $15.
10 percent off for all Bengals, with ID, at Off the Rails Brewing.
Evening live music at the First National featuring Stiff Richard, starts at 8:30 p.m.
Happy Hour at Club Charley’s every Wednesday, 10 p.m. to midnight, $1 drafts.
Oasis Sports Bar Whiskey Wednesday, $1 off whiskey, 9 p.m. to close.
Whiskey Wednesday Flight Night at 313 Whiskey Bar, starts at 4 p.m.
Thursday, August 17
6 for $6 Chicken Wings at The Union Taproom, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Flight Night with $1 off flights at Off the Rails Brewing.
Phrigid Physics and Instant Ice Cream presented by Idaho State University Physics Department at Marshall Public Library, starts at 2 p.m.
“California Dreaming” Wine Tasting at Barricade, starts at 5:30 p.m.
Various services at MIP Metaphysical Store & More, see their Facebook for more information.
Corn Hole Tournament at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, starts at 6:30 p.m.
Open Mic Night at Station Square at 7 p.m.
Country Night at The Office Bar & Grill, every Thursday 7 to 11 p.m., swing dance instructor 7 to 9 p.m., drink specials throughout the evening.
DJ Trivia at Club Charley’s, every Thursday at 8:30 p.m.
Thirsty Thursday BOGO well drinks at Oasis Sports Bar 9 p.m. to close, dart tournament at 7:45 p.m. and 9-Ball Pool Tournament.
Karaoke at the Odyssey Bar starting at 9 p.m.
Evening live music at the First National Bar featuring Loryn Troyer with Judd Erickson, starts at 9 p.m.
Jazz Night with Speakeasy at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 6 to 8 p.m.
Friday, August 18
Various services at MIP Metaphysical Store & More, see their Facebook for more information.
BINGO at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, starts at 6:30 p.m.
Live Music at Gate City Coffee featuring JC Ruminskt, 6 to 8 p.m., serving wine, bottled beer and desserts every evening, 3 p.m. to close.
Live music at Off The Rails featuring Lenet Neifert, 7 to 9 p.m.
Open Mic Night every Friday starting at 7 p.m., Fish Fry-Days at The Union Taproom, Fish & Chips, Fish Sandwich Basket or Fish Tacos for only $9.99.
Evening live music in the loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing featuring JJ Jones, 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Karaoke at Odyssey Bar, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Fire Friday at Oasis Sports Bar, $3 Fire Shots, Players Choice Pool Tournament.
Saturday, August 19
Bru House Galilei is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Gate City Coffee & Wine Bistro is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Glean Coffee Roasters inside Dude’s Market is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Portneuf Valley Farmers Market at Lookout Point from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Round River Baking is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., or until sold out.
Purpose Tea is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Crafters Market at Station Square is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar.
Gate City Brewfest 2 at Lookout Point, 4 to 8 p.m.
Standing Gnome Workshop at Craftology, starts at 6 p.m.
Brunch at Off the Rails is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with bottomless mimosas for $13 and evening live music featuring Jason Greene from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
The Union Taproom opens for lunch at 11 a.m. with evening live music.
Evening live music in the loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing featuring Mathew Desind, 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Various services at MIP Metaphysical Store & More, see their Facebook for more information.
DJ Bingo at the Bourbon Barrel Bar, 7 p.m.
$.50 off shots at Oasis Sports Bar, 9 p.m. to close and free pool all day and evening.
Karaoke at Odyssey Bar, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Parking Lot Party partner event with The Office Bar and Grill and Cue and Brews, starts at 7 p.m.
Sunday, August 20
Gate City Coffee & Wine Bistro is open on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Glean Coffee Roasters is open on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bru House Galilei is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Brunch at Off the Rails is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with bottomless mimosas $13.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar.
Enchantments is open on Sundays, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Yin Yoga at Mind Your Body, 3 to 4:15 p.m.
Oasis Sports Bar Solo Cup Sunday, $1 domestic drafts in a Solo Cup with free pool all day and evening.
Monday, August 21
It's $5 Burger Monday at The Union Taproom 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Food Truck Round Up at Lookout Point, 4 to 8 p.m.
Welcome Back Orange and Black at Lookout Point, 4 to 7 p.m.
Modern Acupuncture at Station Square, 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Monday Yoga Class at Mind Your Body beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Free Yoga inside Station Square, 6 to 6:45 p.m.
Oasis Sports Bar BOGO on closeouts 9 p.m. to close, 8 Ball Tournament.
Have a great week and thank you for shopping local, dining local and helping us celebrate our locally owned downtown businesses!
