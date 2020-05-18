ROCKLAND — Rockland School District 282 will hold a graduation celebration for the graduating class of 2020 at 6 p.m. Friday. There will be a graduation walk following the same path as the homecoming parade. Poster boards will be placed along the way. Social distancing will still be in place at this celebration, so we ask that you watch from a vehicle or keep the 6-foot distancing recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If you have a card or something small for any of the graduates, there will be boxes placed with the poster boards. The contents will be sanitized and given to the senior you intend the items for.
There will also be a graduation ceremony with the graduating students' parents only in attendance. It will take place at 7 p.m. June 3 in the gymnasium, 321 E. Center St. in Rockland. During phase three of the governor's plan, gatherings need to be kept under 50 people. So, we will stream it live for the community and families. A link to the livestream will be posted in the days leading up to the ceremony at https://rbulldogs.org/rockland-school-district.