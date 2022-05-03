The celebration of the joining of the rails is here once again, and Golden Spike National Historical Park has a full slate of events planned on two separate dates to mark the momentous occasion.
The 153rd anniversary of the completion of the nation’s first transcontinental railroad is expected to draw visitors from around the state, nation and world to Box Elder County, where officials are eagerly anticipating one of the area’s top tourist draws.
The party at Promontory Summit kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday with the arrival of the park’s two historic locomotives, Jupiter and No. 119. The day will be packed with activities and programs for all ages, including a ceremonial reenactment of the driving of the Golden Spike.
Another all-day event is scheduled for May 10, the official anniversary date, including the traditional commemorative ceremony, a recreation of the famous “Champagne Photo” (visitors who attend in period dress are invited to be in the photo), live music by the Bear River High School Band, and cab tours of the two locomotives later in the day.
Other activities over both days will include displays of historic objects found along the railroad, performances by Irish musicians and Chinese Lion Dancers, and special Junior Ranger activities.
The Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation will be providing cultural demonstrations about their traditional life ways.
The park is waiving the standard entrance fees for both days, welcoming the public to attend free of charge, and reservations are not required this time around. The celebration was canceled altogether in 2020 due to COVID-19, then returned last year under a ticket reservation system as some pandemic-related precautions were still in place.
On May 10, 1869, locomotives from the Central Pacific and Union Pacific Railroad Companies met at Promontory Summit completing the nation’s first transcontinental railroad which united the nation. The railroad was built by tens of thousands of workers from a variety of ethnic and cultural backgrounds including Chinese, Irish, Latter-day Saint, Civil War veterans and African American labors whose backbreaking efforts were vital to completing the line. Golden Spike National Historical Park was established in 1965 for the purpose of commemorating the completion of the railroad and the impact it had on the United States.
“We are excited to commemorate May 10th and share the incredible stories of the people who built a railroad that many people at the time thought was unbuildable,” Park Superintendent Brandon Flint said. “This a great opportunity to step back in time and stand at the location where the golden spike was driven, learn about the cultures of the workers who made it happen, join in a re-creation of the historic 'champagne photo,' and get an up-close view of steam locomotives as they chug past.”