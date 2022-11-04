FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Franklin County Republican Committee met on Oct. 27 for the purpose of electing new leadership and appointing precinct committee members.

Going forward, Todd Thomas will serve as chairman, Scott Workman first vice chairman and Jayson Lower as second vice chairman. Dr. Lance Bryce as treasurer and Jenny Lund as secretary.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.