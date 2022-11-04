FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Franklin County Republican Committee met on Oct. 27 for the purpose of electing new leadership and appointing precinct committee members.
Going forward, Todd Thomas will serve as chairman, Scott Workman first vice chairman and Jayson Lower as second vice chairman. Dr. Lance Bryce as treasurer and Jenny Lund as secretary.
New precinct committee representatives for the Franklin precinct, Preston 1st, and Dayton were approved for the remainder of the two-year terms.
Franklin County has 18 voting precincts, and with the appointments mentioned above, the FCRC now has 16 of those 18 precincts filled. The committee still needs the Whitney and Mink Creek precincts to be represented. Anyone interested in serving may contact any of the leadership mentioned above for more information. FCRC's goal is to have and maintain a full committee to better represent Franklin County in all legislation at the state level.
Other business conducted included the unanimous approval of four resolutions to be presented at the winter meetings of the Idaho state GOP party in January 2023. Chairman Thomas will carry and present these resolutions on voter ID, crossover voting, non-partisan elections in municipalities and the sanctity of life. If adopted by the state central committee, then the next step is presentation to the Idaho Legislature for consideration of approval in the form of a bill or legislative resolution.
The committee extends a big thank you hug to Shauna Geddes, outgoing chairman, as she moves on to other great work for the county.
