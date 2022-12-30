POCATELLO — For the most rewarding volunteer experiences, become a hospice volunteer.

At Enhabit Home Health & Hospice, we believe hospice is not a place, but rather a philosophy of care. Our goal is to bring dignity and comfort home by offering compassionate care to patients and their families during the final stages of life. Volunteers are an integral part of hospice, and we are always looking for volunteers that are compassionate, caring and dependable to be patient companions, play games, music or read to patients during their final months and weeks of life. Volunteers can also provide respite time for caregivers. Share the gift of music, whether you play an instrument or sing.

