POCATELLO — For the most rewarding volunteer experiences, become a hospice volunteer.
At Enhabit Home Health & Hospice, we believe hospice is not a place, but rather a philosophy of care. Our goal is to bring dignity and comfort home by offering compassionate care to patients and their families during the final stages of life. Volunteers are an integral part of hospice, and we are always looking for volunteers that are compassionate, caring and dependable to be patient companions, play games, music or read to patients during their final months and weeks of life. Volunteers can also provide respite time for caregivers. Share the gift of music, whether you play an instrument or sing.
Many of our patients love dogs and no longer have one of their own. Our PAWs program is comprised of companion dogs that give and receive love from patients. Therapy dog certification is not required. Some volunteers run errands for patients and families, walk and care for family pets, listen to music or create photo albums.
Volunteers can mow lawns, remove snow and assist patients in writing their life stories. Delivery of flowers and holiday treats to patients is a fun way to volunteer. Acknowledging our veterans is extremely important to us. The veterans we serve receive a certificate of appreciation and special treats. These experiences can be a family affair. Patients love children and what a wonderful way for the family to volunteer together.
Enhabit is committed to giving back to our community. We participate in The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, donate to the Food Bank, and provide Christmas for the homeless and children in the foster program. We hold an annual memorial service open to the community as well. If you enjoy planning parties, fundraisers and other activities, this is the perfect volunteer position is for you.
Volunteers decide their own schedules. Some volunteers give an hour a week, while others as many as five.
For more information about the Enhabit volunteer program, contact Jennifer Maynard at 208-220-2669, 208-637-1100 or Jennifer.Maynard@ehab.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.