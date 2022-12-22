Dr. ODonnell with award

Dr. O’Donnell with her award.

 Photo courtesy of Portneuf Medical Center

POCATELLO — Elizabeth O’Donnell, M.D., was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Idaho State Journal’s Women of Influence Awards on Dec. 7. The prestigious award recognizes Dr. O’Donnell’s service as the medical director of Portneuf Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and years of commitment to growth and innovation.

“This Lifetime Achievement Award validates my belief that consistent, honest hard work pays priceless dividends,” said Dr. O’Donnell, neonatologist at Portneuf Medical Center. “I was humbled when I was announced the award recipient.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.