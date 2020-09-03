Doris Ann Weaver was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on Sept. 15, 1930. She graduated from high school in 1948 and moved to Pocatello to start college. She graduated from Idaho State College, now Idaho State University, in 1952 with a bachelor’s of science degree in zoology. While at Idaho State College, she met her future husband and life partner Bill Brydon. Doris went to St. Louis, Missouri with Bill to attend school at Washington University where she graduated in 1955 with a physical therapy degree. In 1954 Doris and Bill were married. She moved to Seattle, Washington with Bill for his continued education in medicine.
In Seattle, Doris had two of her three children, Cathy and Bill, Jr. In 1959 she moved with her family to Cheyenne, Wyoming while Bill was in the air force. She gave birth to her third child there, Carl. In 1962 she moved again with her family to Pocatello where she has resided since. At that time Doris and Bill started a successful pediatrics practice. In 1987 Doris graduated from Idaho State University a second time with a bachelor's in business administration. Doris helped Bill started a second successful medical practice in Pocatello for the treatment of allergy and asthma. She retired with her husband in 1997, and they traveled extensively worldwide for many years.
Over the years Doris has been active in music, sports, bridge and numerous civic endeavors. Doris and Bill have long supported ISU with scholarships and donations, and they were major donors of the Stephens Performing Arts Center.
Doris has three children, Cathy, Bill Jr., Carl and two grandchildren, Brydon Murray, Harley Brydon and three great-grandchildren (triplets) Adalynn, Kinzlee and Wyatt. Doris and her children would like to invite friends to an outdoor open house at Doris’s home on Sept. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Please wear a mask.