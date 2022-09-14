IDAHO FALLS — High school senior girls from across Idaho will join in Idaho Falls for the Distinguished Young Women of Idaho program to be held Oct. 7 and 8 at the Civic Auditorium, 501 S. Holmes Ave. Participants will compete for $35,000 in college scholarships and the opportunity to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho for 2023. The program is open to the public, and preliminaries will begin at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 10 a.m. on Oct. 8. Finals begin at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8. Tickets will be available at the door for $15.

The 33 young women competing will be evaluated by a panel of five judges in the following categories: scholastics (25%), interview (25%), talent (20%), fitness (15%) and self-expression (15%). The participant selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho will advance to the national level at the 66th Distinguished Young Women National Finals in Mobile, Ala., on June 22, 23 and 24, 2023, where she will join with 50 other representatives from across the country in competing for cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America.