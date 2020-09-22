Today
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• The monthly Concepts: Squared will take place at 7 p.m. today at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello. Sanju Choudhury will discuss his journey for the American Dream.
Wednesday
• There will be a Housing Alliance & Community Partnerships special meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday at 711 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Healthy Bengal Wellness Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday on the Quad at ISU. Flu shots are available for $26 and the following free services are available as well: HIV testing; healthy eating tips with single-serving food samples; point-of-service screening tests for cholesterol and diabetes.
• The Animal Shelter Advisory Board will meet at noon Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Planning & Zoning Commission clarification meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the regular commission meeting at 6:30 p.m., both in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Grand Teton Council, Boy Scouts of America will be holding a drive-thru Join Scouting Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot at the Pocatello Scout Office, 2306 Pocatello Creek Road. Local Cub Scout packs, Scouts BSA Troops, Venturing Crews, the Sea Scout Ship and Fire Service Exploring Post will be there with information to give to you in your car. For more information, call District Director Jason Eborn at 208-847-5487 or Gary Davis at 208-681-0183.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
