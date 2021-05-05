Today
• Portneuf Medical Center will break ground on the new Portneuf Medical Plaza at Northgate at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Northgate.
• AARP will be doing taxes from 1 to 5 p.m. today at the Power County Senior Center, 180 Idaho St. in American Falls.
• The Idaho Heritage Conference will meet at 5 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, is hosting a Cinco De Mayo celebration today. They will be introducing their new Maquey Mexican Lager. The Corn Dog Co. Food Truck will be on their back patio from 5 to 9 p.m., and Gas Food & Lodging will be performing from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at Lava Hillside Suites, 289 E. First Alley N S in Lava Hot Springs.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• UnBroken will perform starting at 6 p.m. today at Oasis Bar, 304 N. Main St. in Pocatello, to celebrate Cinco De Mayo.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. today.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St., hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
Thursday
• There will be a budget meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• AARP will be doing taxes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Gate City Christian Church, 202 W. Siphon Road in Chubbuck.
• Business Women of Pocatello will host a networking lunch from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by the regular council meet at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• The Blackfoot School of Ballet & Theatrical Arts will present “Trip To Wonderland,” a short adaptation of the classic tale of “Alice in Wonderland,” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher Ave. in Blackfoot,
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.