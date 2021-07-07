Today
• The Pocatello Development Authority will hold a special meeting at 11 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday next to Geronimo’s, 423 E. Chubbuck Road.
• Revive @ 5 takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. today at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello. DC Power Band will perform live. Food will be available from Shooter’s Tavern Outlaw BBQ and Corn Dog Co.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• Jarid Greene will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today at the Oasis Bar, 304 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Sing us a song, play an instrument, tell a joke or read a poem.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
Thursday
• The Pocatello City Council will meet for a work session/budget meeting starting at 9 a.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Elwood Staffing, 1023 Yellowstone Ave, Suite G, in Pocatello, will host a hiring event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. They have over 40 jobs available in Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls and Downey.
• Ashley HomeStore, 1950 Hurley Drive in Pocatello, will host the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
• Thursday’s free Music in the Park event at American Falls City Park will include a silent auction and benefit for the victims of the Cold Creek Fire. Cale Moon will be providing the musical entertainment and there will be food vendors and a large silent auction. All donations, some proceeds and everything earned from the auction will go directly to the families. The silent auction will begin at 5:30 p.m., with music going from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The auction will conclude at 9 p.m.
• Rail City Jazz will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The Eclectics will perform live from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday at Sandbaggers Bar and Grill, 296 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.