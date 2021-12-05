ISJ calendar

Today

n The Lewis & Clark Trader Gun Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Mountain View Event Center, 1567 Way to Grace Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8.

n The Pocatello Film Society is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the “Lord of the Rings” movies by featuring the trilogy on successive Sundays. “The Two Towers” will play at 2:30 and 6 p.m. today, followed by “The Return of the King” on Dec. 12. The 2:30 p.m. shows will be the original theatrical versions, while the 6 p.m. shows will be the extended editions (rated PG-13). Admission will be $1 for each show or free for ISU students. The showings take place in the Bengal Theater at ISU.

n The ISU Chamber Choir regional organists from the Eastern Idaho Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will put on a Christmas concert at 4:30 p.m. today at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 439 N. Hayes Ave. in Pocatello. The concert is open to the public at no charge. Masks are recommended.

Monday

n Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Mondays at Bru House Galilei, 502 N. Main St. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.

n The Pocatello Arts Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.

