Today
• Irish comedy/drama "Finding You" will be shown at 4:30 and 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/findingyou.
Monday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Mondays at Bru House Galilei, 502 N. Main St. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Food Truck Round About will take place every Monday through October from 4 p.m. to at least 8 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion. A variety of food trucks will be on hand.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on a production of “The Cake” at 7:30 p.m. Monday. To reserve tickets, which are $15, visit www.oldtownactorsstudio.net.
