Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Portneuf Grille & Lounge, 255 East Portneuf Ave. in Lava Hot Springs, will host Wine Tasting with Chef Alonzo from 3 to 6 p.m. today. Cost is $15 per person.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today.
• Paul Bodily will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello.
Saturday
• Residents of Pocatello and Chubbuck are invited to take part in the Annual Community-Wide Spring Cleanup, slated for Saturday, May 1. Participants are asked to meet at the NeighborWorks Pavilion at Caldwell Park at the corner of South Seventh Avenue and East Lewis Street between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. All volunteers will receive to-go snacks. Free gloves and trash bags will be distributed.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will open for the 2021 season on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., shop local fresh produce, hanging flower baskets, bedding plants and more. The market will be open every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The North Bannock Fire District will hold an informational open house on Saturday regarding the upcoming fire district levy vote at the North Bannock Fire Department, 444 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck. Constituents from each sub-district will be able to meet with the commissioner responsible for that subdistrict during these times: subdistrict 1 (Facer Mountain and West Tyhee): 10 to 11 a.m.; subdistrict 2 (East Tyhee and 2 1/2 mile): 11 a.m. to noon; and subdistrict 3 (Pocatello Creek/ Buckskin Canyons): noon to 1 p.m.
• Zoo Idaho, 2900 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello, will host Raptor Zone — in which participants will have a chance to learn about the zoo’s raptors — at 11 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $10, and advanced registration is required. Tickets can be purchased at www.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs.
• The band Happy Havoc will perform starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• Best by Yesterday will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.