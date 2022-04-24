• Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. today.
• Oscar-nominated romantic comedy/drama and musical “Cyrano” will be featured at ISU’s Bengal Theater at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday. Cyrano de Bergerac dazzles everyone with his ferocious wordplay and brilliant swordplay. However, he’s convinced his appearance renders him unworthy of the affections of the luminous Roxanne, a devoted friend who’s in love with someone else. Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett star. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Monday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Mondays at Bru House Galilei, 502 N. Main St. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament is coming to the Downtown Pavilion on Monday. Businesses in Southeast Idaho will battle it out on stage to raise money for local charities in Southeast Idaho. The Pocatello Food Truck Round Up will be open at 4 p.m. and the tournament begins at 5:30 p.m. For more information about registering your business to compete, email tsmith@journalnet.com. The top three teams will determine where the money is donated. Cost is $250 per business and all money goes straight to charity.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on a production of “See How They Run” at 7:30 p.m. Monday. This comedy is set in the village of Merton-cum-Middlewick, England, during the 1940s and features a variety of characters, some meddling neighbors, hilarious confusion and mayhem. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at visit oldtownactorsstudio.net.