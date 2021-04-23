Today
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting and open house today at Life, a Center for Independent Living, 640 Pershing Ave. in Pocatello. The ribbon cutting will take place at 11:30 a.m., and the open house will run until 1 p.m.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today.
• Strings Attached will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. today at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Opskamatrists will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• Touch Of Gray will perform starting at 9 p.m. today at the Bourbon Barrel Bar, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• Soda Springs High School will present “Newsies,” the Broadway musical, at 6:30 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased at bit.ly/3ddJLMt. Please purchase your tickets in advance.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on the play “Reasons to Be Pretty” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net. This production is for mature audiences. Masks are required.
Saturday
• Bingham Crisis Center is hosting a Walk A Mile In Her Shoes and Step in His Boots event starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday starting at the center, 288 N. Shilling Ave. in Blackfoot. The event, which is free and family friendly, hopes to raise awareness about domestic violence.
• Zoo Idaho in Pocatello will host an Earth Day Clean Up starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the zoo grounds and Ross Park. They will provide gloves and bags. Coffee, hot chocolate and treats will be provided.
• Idaho Museum of Natural History on ISU’s campus will host Family Fun with Birds from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Stations include gallery bird scavenger hunt, build a pinecone bird feeder, and learn about our local bird populations with the local Portneuf Valley Audubon Society. Regular admission applies.
• A Drug Take Back Day drive-thru collection event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pocatello Police Department parking lot, 911 N. Seventh Ave., and the Chubbuck Police Department parking lot, 5160 Yellowstone Ave.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St.
• Idaho’s Antique Row will be hosting their Earth Month Poker Run on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop into the six participating shops and receive one playing card per household. High and low hands will win a great prize bouquet. Be sure to visit Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Creations, 115 N. Main St.; Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St.
• Oscar-winning movie “1917” will be showing at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Face coverings are required.
• Jake Kratochvil will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello. The brewery will also be giving out free beer to all ISU graduates throughout the day.
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St., will host Saturday Night Live featuring the band Idaho Soul starting at 7:30 p.m.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Neon Prom 2021 for all high school aged students from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15 per individual and $20 per couple and can be purchased at bit.ly/3n54Yvt.
