Today
• British award-winning movie “Summerland” will be shown at 4:30 and 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Face coverings are required. On Sundays, the Bengal Theater entrance on South Eighth Avenue is the only entrance open at the Pond Student Union.
Monday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Mondays at Bru House Galilei, 502 N. Main St. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Food Truck Round About will take place every Monday through October from 4 p.m. to at least 8 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion. A variety of food trucks will be on hand.
• The Pocatello Arts Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on the play “Reasons to Be Pretty” at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net. This production is for mature audiences. Masks are required.
