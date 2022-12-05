POCATELLO — Elegant Residential Living always appreciates the community's help in providing gifts for the residents at Christmas. There are currently 58 residents. Gifts can be dropped off at 1261 Heber Ave. in Pocatello anytime. Drop off gifts by Dec. 17.

The following is a wish list of items from residents at Elegant Residential Living: 

