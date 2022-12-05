POCATELLO — Elegant Residential Living always appreciates the community's help in providing gifts for the residents at Christmas. There are currently 58 residents. Gifts can be dropped off at 1261 Heber Ave. in Pocatello anytime. Drop off gifts by Dec. 17.
The following is a wish list of items from residents at Elegant Residential Living:
Times 2 or times 3 means that many people have asked for that gift.
— Movies, x3; old movie, 1
— Ladies' pajamas medium size, 1
— Quality hair product for women, 1
— Men’s T-shirts medium size with design or logo, x2
— Barbell gloves large size, 1
— Hot chocolate mix, 1
— Coke, 1
— Diet Coke, x2
—Diet Pepsi, 1
— Instant coffee, 1
— Black or green tea, 1
— Herbal tea, 1
— Anything Denver Broncos, 1
— Mott brand snacks, 1
— Batteries for CD player, 1
— Craft items, 1
— Ladies' analog watch, 1
— Ladies' digital watch, x2
— Ladies' socks, x2
— Ladies' fuzzy socks with grippies on the bottom, x6
— Coloring books for adults, x3
— Star Wars coloring book, 1
— Comfy pants for women XLG, 1; 3XLG, 1; 4XLG, 1
— CD '80s music, 1
— Little over-the-shoulder pink purse, 1
— Diamond art, 1
— Cat stuffed animal, 1
— Nightgown XLG, 1
— House dress, 1
— Sugar-free candy, 1
— Fancy chocolates, 1
— Fuzzy blankets or throws, x3
— LDS books, x2
— LDS journal, 1
Thank you all so much for giving our residents a wonderful Christmas.
