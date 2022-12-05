Xmas for Seniors Invite2

Zonta Club of Pocatello is holding a Christmas 4 Seniors project Dec. 14.

 Image courtesy of Zonta Club of Pocatello

POCATELLO — The Zonta Club of Pocatello is holding a Christmas 4 Seniors project 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 248 N. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello.

Every year, Zonta Club selects 12 seniors to provide food and gifts to during the holidays. These seniors usually are in need of these items and don't have family to help or be there with them during the holiday.

