AMERICAN FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District transferred a surplus water tender to the American Falls Fire Department recently and met today to mark the occasion. The transfer is part of BLM’s Rural Fire Readiness program.

Under BLM’s new Rural Fire Readiness program, local fire departments and Rangeland Fire Protection Associations that meet certain requirements may receive at no cost wildland fire engines, pumps, hose, chainsaws, hand tools and other items the BLM no longer needs.