AMERICAN FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District transferred a surplus water tender to the American Falls Fire Department recently and met today to mark the occasion. The transfer is part of BLM’s Rural Fire Readiness program.
Under BLM’s new Rural Fire Readiness program, local fire departments and Rangeland Fire Protection Associations that meet certain requirements may receive at no cost wildland fire engines, pumps, hose, chainsaws, hand tools and other items the BLM no longer needs.
“We consider this a win-win for the BLM and local fire departments because it enhances the ability for us to assist each other in wildland firefighting in Eastern Idaho,” said Joel Gosswiller, BLM fire management officer at the Idaho Falls District. “The Rural Fire Readiness program is valuable because it provides the opportunity to augment their response to wildland fires safely and effectively.”
The tender’s 3,000-gallon capacity provides support for wildfire fighting where water is often a scarce, but critical tool.
“This tender has already been used to support fire operations both in American Falls and the Michaud Creek Fire,” said Assistant Fire Chief Charles Jones.
The BLM works closely with other federal and state agencies, local fire departments and Rangeland Fire Protection Associations to respond to wildland fires.