Idaho4Biden, grassroots arm of the national Biden-Harris campaign, is determined to make Trump a one-term president
Founded by former Idaho for Obama ’08 organizers T.J. Thomson and Kassie Cerami in April 2019 and co-chaired by former Idaho Congressman Larry LaRocco, Idaho4Biden has established a statewide community of Biden supporters. These supporters turned out for Biden on Super Tuesday, helping the former vice president to victory in the Idaho primary. It is an organic, grassroots organization made up entirely of dedicated and passionate volunteers. “I’ve been in politics for many years but have never seen anything like this,” said LaRocco. “Democrats are unified, and the other side is in a civil war.”
Within the organization are groups addressing specific concerns of different communities within Idaho’s diverse population. Idaho4Biden includes groups of Idaho veterans, seniors, youth, LGBTQ, health workers, educators and women. Idaho Women for Biden has attracted particular interest. Founded just a month ago, the group now has over 5,400 members; a remarkable feat especially when considering the national Women for Biden group has around 25,000.
“I look across Idaho and see common-sense voters of all political affiliations,” said Cerami. “They’re sick of what they see from this White House. Many have never voted Democratic before, but they realize the gravity of this situation. They know it’s time for a change. And they see Joe Biden is trustworthy and credible.”
The essence of the campaign is the empowerment of Biden-Harris supporters throughout Idaho to work in their neighborhoods, cities, counties, regions and even across state lines to elect the historic Biden-Harris ticket. Idaho4Biden has also adapted to the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic by going entirely virtual. Virtual fundraisers and organizing calls are ongoing, and supporters can sign up for virtual watch parties of this week’s Democratic National Convention at the organization’s Facebook page by going to www.facebook.com/idaho4biden.
Cerami, LaRocco and Bowen are available to discuss past, current and future activities for the remaining 78 days of the campaign.