POCATELLO — Come join the Bannock County Democrats Central Committee for a meeting and to get a 2021 legislative session update. This event will be held on Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Lower Ross Park Pavilion, 2901 S. 2nd Ave. in Pocatello.
Rep. James Ruchti and Sen. Mark Nye will discuss the results of this year’s session and what to expect in the fall if the Legislature decides to return to session.
Our hope is that attendees can safely meet in an outdoor setting and that we can start to return to in-person events this summer. We would even encourage attendees to wear a mask if they prefer.
More information about this event can be found on Facebook or by calling 208-234-8908.