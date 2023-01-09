Bannock County Assessor Anita Hymas is starting a community assistance program to improve public outreach from the assessor’s office.
The community assistance program will be a series of public meetings held throughout the county to provide education about various property tax programs and answer questions from the public.
“It will be my focus to improve community outreach, and this is the first step. I want to make the assessor’s office more accessible to everyone, especially the rural parts of our county,” Hymas said.
The first series of meetings will address the property tax reduction program, also known as the “circuit breaker.” Applications for the 2023 property tax reduction program opened on Jan. 2 and will close on April 15. Homeowners who qualify for the program can save up to $1,500 in property taxes.
“The application process can be complicated, and I want to ensure everyone who qualifies for this program gets the reduction they’re entitled to. There are some changes this year, so I encourage people to join us at one of these meetings and ask us questions,” Hymas said.
More information about the property tax reduction program and other property tax programs can be found at bannockcounty.us/property-tax-hub. Applicants can also contact the assessor’s office for questions or help with the application by calling 208-236-7260. To request a physical application, you can also email assessor@bannockcounty.us.
The first series of community assistance program meetings will cover the property tax reduction application process, new changes to the program and answer questions from the public. Homeowners, especially seniors, people with disabilities and widowers, are encouraged to attend.
Meeting schedule:
Jan. 11 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello.
Feb. 6 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Lava Senior Center, 150 N. Center St. in Lava Hot Springs.
Feb. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Marsh Valley Senior Center, 21 S. Main St. in Downey.
Feb. 9 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Inkom City Hall, 365 N. Rapid Creek Road in Inkom.
Feb. 13 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at McCammon City Hall, 802 Front St. in McCammon.
Feb. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Chubbuck City Hall, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck.
