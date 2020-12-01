STRICKLAND — Blair Allen Strickland, son of Heather and Darwin Strickland, Pocatello, Nov. 12.
SAVEY — Ariya Rose Savey, daughter of Monica Johnson and Tyler Savey, Pocatello, Nov. 15.
