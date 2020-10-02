Dial it in
All of us are missing out on much more than just strength and aerobic conditioning. Your coaching and programming needs to bring attention to the smaller movement pattern deficiencies and weaknesses of your clients/athletes. Oftentimes we hear the arguments about what methodology is best, which movements will provide the needed adaptation and loads of other controversial topics in the strength industry. The problem in our eyes lies in the fact that many coaches are so caught up on these issues that they are missing opportunities to learn and teach what’s going on daily in their own facility and with clients. It’s imperative to educate and understand human movement to a degree that you can improve and attack the limiting factors that athletes and clients have, not just make them sweat. Honestly, making them sweat is the easiest thing to do and in no way justifies your abilities as a trainer.
Harder isn't better
If you find yourself or your trainer concerned with “is this hard enough” or “how can we make them sweat more,” you’re missing out on the professionals having conversations on “where can we drive this specific adaptation she needs” or “through improving your movement here down the kinetic chain we can clear up the pain your having and improve your performance.” Be conscious of where you are investing your money and address the “why” behind your training. It’s your right!
There are different types of fitness professionals out there, which we will dive into in our next article. In our eyes, there are technicians, coaches and trainers, and all bring their own benefits to the field of health. It’s important to understand the difference between these roles and if possible find a coach well rounded in all of them, or simply the one that fits what you need at the time. Through becoming an educated consumer you can make important decisions such as realizing your coach or program isn’t bringing what you need to the table and then tactfully making a move to the right professional for you. Believe me, this will be better for you and the coach.
Coaches, put the work in, and continue to learn and push yourselves. If not, you’re ultimately cheating your clients and those that trust you for advice.
“You can’t lead something you aren’t willing to bleed for.”
Raised in Pocatello, Darren Hansen feels right at home coaching at HansenAthletics and heading up marketing at Streamline Sports Physical Therapy. With a background in collegiate and professional strength and conditioning, Darren is accustomed to high performance, diverse populations and accountability. Forever a student, Darren is always looking to strengthen, question and improve his understanding of human movement and performance. In addition, he currently works with clients and coaches across the world through the HansenAthletics online coaching platform. Darren can be reached at 208-569-1533, Darren@Streamlinesportspt.com, or via social media @HansenAthletics and @StreamlineSportsP.