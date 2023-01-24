The_Idaho_Foodbank_Logo

The annual Sportsmen Against Hunger event will benefit the Idaho Foodbank in Southeast Idaho.

 Image courtesy of Idaho Department of Fish and Game

CHUBBUCK — Do you want to do something “wild” to benefit the Idaho Foodbank in Southeast Idaho? Head on over to the 16th annual Sportsmen Against Hunger event on Saturday and Sunday at the Chubbuck C-A-L Ranch store, 4215 Yellowstone Ave. This free event runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Funds raised will help feed families, friends and neighbors in need right here in Southeast Idaho.

Event organizers are really excited to have local hunter and Ultimate Extreme Huntress winner, Lindsay Christensen, at this year’s Sportsmen Against Hunger. She will visit with folks at the event and share her love and passion for hunting.

