CHUBBUCK — Do you want to do something “wild” to benefit the Idaho Foodbank in Southeast Idaho? Head on over to the 16th annual Sportsmen Against Hunger event on Saturday and Sunday at the Chubbuck C-A-L Ranch store, 4215 Yellowstone Ave. This free event runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Funds raised will help feed families, friends and neighbors in need right here in Southeast Idaho.
Event organizers are really excited to have local hunter and Ultimate Extreme Huntress winner, Lindsay Christensen, at this year’s Sportsmen Against Hunger. She will visit with folks at the event and share her love and passion for hunting.
Event attendees can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win one of many great prizes, including a Howa Carbon Stalker rifle and a Kodiak gun safe — both donated by C-A-L Ranch. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20.
In addition, volunteers from various sportsmen’s groups and organizations will have informational booths at the event — ready to talk about hunting, fishing and conservation projects supported by their clubs. Idaho Fish and Game will provide a fun kids’ sensory station with hides and antlers on display.
Last year, Sportsmen Against Hunger raised $8,000 for the Idaho Foodbank here in Southeast Idaho. Let’s come together to make a difference again this year.
