POCATELLO — Alliance Academy of Dance's fall registration is open for the 2022-2023 season. The highly sought-after dance studio is now in its seventh year since its unification of two local iconic institutions of dance, Dana Smith Dance Studio and Brindusa Moore Ballet Academy, which took place in 2016.
The award-winning academy offers several exceptional programs to suit one's individual preference or desired dance style. The ballet and competitive programs are for dedicated and serious students wishing to pursue dance at a higher level. For those students who desire a more recreational approach or lesser time commitment, the academy’s open division offers classes in a variety of dance styles. With its experienced dance instruction, Alliance Academy of Dance is proud to serve students in the Pocatello and Chubbuck areas. For more information on AAD, please visit www.allianceacademyofdance.com.
Come visit us and take a tour of our great facility today. With 20,000 square feet of space, the studio includes a boys and girls dressing area, two large waiting areas, a student lounge, a teachers lounge, its own dedicated Pilates studio room, a fully stocked dance shop, and six large studios with sprung Harlequin and Rosco dance flooring along with the state of the art technology to support all your dancing needs and more.
Registration is now open online for students aged 2/12 through adults. Fall classes begin Sept. 6.