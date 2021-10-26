If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Halloween, here are some of the spooky events happening in the Pocatello area this week.
Wednesday
• SRD’s Haunted Hay Rides will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. Wednesday. The rides will arrive every 20 minutes at the parking lot on the corner of Princeton Avenue and East Terry Street in Pocatello near ISU’s campus. Each hay ride averages 15 to 20 minutes. Cost is $5 cash per rider at the time of loading.
Wednesday-Friday
• Greenacres Elementary School, 1250 E. Oak St. in Pocatello, will host the Delirium Haunted House on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday from 4 to 6:30 p.m., there are no-scare walkthroughs for $3 per person. The extra scary version will be open Thursday and Friday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. for $8 per person.
wednesday-Saturday
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch, corn maze and more.
• The Haunting of The Milmor Hotel attraction will run from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Nuart Theater, 195 N. Broadway St. in Blackfoot. Tickets can be purchased at blackfootcommunityplayers.com/buy-tickets.
Wednesday-Sunday
• Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello, will host the Haunted Hollow Family Spook Alley from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. There is no blood or gore. Enter into Egyptian tombs, walk through the Brothers Grimm forest, and finish in the Monster Mash. Admission is $3 per person or $5 for two times through. A family pass for $20 includes four passes to go two times, four drinks and four treats.
Thursday
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Bank of Idaho, Tuscany Hills Branch, 2300 Via Caporatti in Pocatello. It will be Halloween-themed. Come enjoy tricks, treats, finger foods, festive drinks and participate in a costume contest.
• Women United of Southeastern Idaho will host a murder mystery and dinner fundraising event from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at The Hive, 1654 Angela St. in Chubbuck. It will be a night of murder, mystery, gambling, grub and spirits. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased at bit.ly/3iLKg2K.
Thursday-Saturday
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will host a Haunted Carnival at 6 and 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $47.50 to $59.50 and can be purchased at palacetheatrearts.com/hauntedcarnival or by calling 208-238-8001.
• SRD’s Haunted Funhouse 2021 will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday on the backside of Westwood Mall in Pocatello. Participants can choose their level of fear. Tickets are $8 for everyone 12 and older, $5 for kids ages 3 to 11, and free for kids 2 and under. Tickets can be purchased at pocatelloevents.ticketspice.com/srds-haunt.
Friday
• Trick-or-Treat Downtown will take place from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Friday throughout Historic Downtown Pocatello. Come in costume and walk from business to business, enjoying a safe, daytime Halloween event.
• Quinn Meadows Rehabilitation and Care Center will host a community trunk or treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Cotant Park in Chubbuck.
• Randy’s Tumbling & Xtreme Fun, 4902 Burley Drive, Suite 5, in Chubbuck, will host a Trunker or Treat Party from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Everyone is invited. There will be carnival games and lots of candy. Hot dogs, chips, drinks and treats will be available to purchase.
Friday & Saturday
• The Leavitt Center, 1030 E. Sublette St. in Pocatello, is hosting a haunted theater and kids’ carnival from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday. There are games and guaranteed prizes. The spook alley is $10, and the carnival is $4. For more information, call 208-251-6578.
• SPIRO Paranormal and Historic Downtown Pocatello will present the annual Haunted History Walking Tours on Friday and Saturday. Visit four haunted buildings in Historic Downtown Pocatello and learn more about the history of the buildings and experience for yourself the charm and haunts inside. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at oldtownpocatello.com.
Saturday
• Zoo Idaho in Pocatello will host its annual Zoo Boo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Trick or Treat around the zoo, join the costume contest, and participate in fun activities provided by our vendors. Food for purchase provided.Regular admission prices apply.
• My World Discovery Museum, inside the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck, will host a Halloween party from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Come by for a fun Halloween craft. Kids in costume can trick-or-treat.
• Whoville Daycare, 844 McKinley Ave. in Pocatello, will host Trunk or Treat on Whoville Street from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
• Faith Lutheran Church, 856 W. Eldredge Road in Pocatello, will host a trunk or treat event from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be candy and hot dogs. Allergy-free items are available, too.
• Cole Chevrolet, 1325 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host its second annual trunk or treat from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Local businesses and organizations have committed to decorating trunks to bring you lots of fun and candy. Prizes will be given to the best trunk and costume.
• The Chubbuck police and fire departments will host their annual first responders Truck or Treat from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the new City Hall, 290 East Linden Ave.
• The College Market, 604 S. Eighth Ave. in Pocatello, will host its first Halloween Carnival from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. There will be kids carnival games, prizes, hourly raffle ticket drawings, a photo booth and tons of fun. Tickets will be sold at the door; they are used for playing carnival games as well as the adult raffle.
• Gate City Games, 777 Yellowstone Ave., Suite A, in Pocatello, will host a family-friendly Halloween game night party from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Costumes are encouraged.
• Barricade, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a Halloween party and second anniversary celebration starting at 5 p.m. Saturday and running all night. There will be a costume contest at 9 p.m.
• The Office Bar & Grill, 251 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a Halloween party starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. There will be a costume contest and drink specials.
• Naughty By Nature featuring Rob Base will perform in concert at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall. This concert will be held inside of the Chiefs Event Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at shobangaming.yapsody.com, and ticket prices start at $49.
• Club Charleys, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a Halloween Party starting at 8 p.m. Saturday. Dress up and win cash for selected categories. It’s free if you’re in costume.
Sunday
• Snake River Doodles, 3960 Nora Ave. in Pocatello, will host a free trick-or-treat petting zoo from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
• Rocky Mountain Ministries, 845 Hyde Ave. in Pocatello, will host Treat Street, a trunk or treat event, from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
• The Salvation Army, 400 N. Fourth Ave. in Pocatello, will host a trunk or treat event from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday.