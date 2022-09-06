Great Trains & Grand Canyons - Image 1

Picturesque landscapes of the Grand Canyon

 Galyna Andrushko

DAY 1: PHOENIX - SEDONA

Arrive at the Phoenix Airport and meet your Tour Director. Board a deluxe motorcoach and travel north to beautiful Sedona. This upscale resort, retirement and artist community is set amongst the red-hued rocks of Oak Creek Canyon. Your home for the next five nights is a picturesque property in the Sedona area. Tonight enjoy a Welcome Dinner with fellow travelers.